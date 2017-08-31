Things to do this weekend in Los Angeles: Sept 1-4

We curate an L.A. weekend itinerary of the city's best concerts, culture and cuisine, every week, just for you.

Head to NoHo for Vegan Street Fair Nights. You can taste and sip your way through plant-based dishes and a beer garden at the Federal Bar's all-vegan night market.

See famed composer John Williams conduct the LA Phil as they play through selections from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and more during John Williams: Maestro of the Movies at the Hollywood Bowl.

Grab a late-night snack at the latest edition of 626 Night Market. Come hungry to Santa Anita Park, where more than 150 Asian street-food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites.

Get out a bow tie and suspenders, and pull together a parasol and pearls: Dapper Day is headed to LACMA to celebrate the Chagall: Fantasies for the Stage exhibition with a museum and Latin Sounds meet-up, plus a screening of The Red Shoes.

Raise a glass to L.A.'s music, food, drinks and culture during Golden Road Brewing's Made in L.A. Music & Arts Festival, with music tonight from Hanni El Khatib and Yacht (and Warren G and Buyepongo tomorrow).

Dance, drink and eat your way through KCRW's final Summer Nights bash of the summer. Tonight's free event takes place in Chinatown's Central and West Plazas.

Taste your way through a selection of ice cream vendors at Smorgasburg LA. The free ROW DTLA market is holding its final Ice Cream Alley pop-up of the season.

Embrace your anxieties about the state of the world during the closing day of Oracle at the Broad. The exhibition pulls more than 30 massive works from the Broad's collection that show globalizing forces at work in contemporary society.

Celebrate the best of L.A.’s dining scene with the Taste, returning to Paramount Studios for live cooking demos, chef panels and food and wine galore. Today's highlights include an afternoon block party and an evening tasting led by Jonathan Gold.

Celebrate West Adams' rich culture at the Delicious Vinyl West Adams Block Party as the hip-hop label and pizza joint hosts free headlining sets from Talib Kweli and Doug E. Fresh.

Roam the 400-plus stalls at Fiesta Hermosa, the biannual waterfront street fair in Hermosa Beach.

Say so long to summer with 500 of your newest friends at TDR's Annual Labor Day Pool Party. Matchmaking service Three Day Rule is taking over the pool at the Viceroy Santa Monica for a party complete with DJs, dancing, BBQ, discounted Svedka cocktails, Jell-O shots, pool floats and more.

Bring your appetite for all things deep fried to Fairplex for the opening weekend of the L.A. County Fair. Expect tons of carnival rides and belly bombs, alongside new additions this year such as a new Ferris Wheel and an Alice in Wonderland atrium.

