Eat your feelings with these Election Day freebies across L.A.

You should always wear that “I VOTED” sticker with pride, but a few of our favorite restaurants across the city are giving us even more of a reason to hold on to the proof that we cast a ballot on (or before) November 3.

You can usually find sandwich shops, ice cream parlors and other spots offering free food on Election Day when you reveal that sticker, but in 2020 we’re especially grateful for the restaurants giving us a way to eat our feelings as we watch the results roll in. Here are just a few L.A. businesses giving out free food, buy-one-get-one offers and more on November 3, and remember: If you’re voting early or by mail, hold on to that sticker to get these deals.

Not sure where to vote? Some of the city’s most iconic landmarks—including Dodger Stadium, Hollywood Bowl and the Wiltern—are doubling as polling places this year. You can also locate your nearest polling place and official ballot drop box.

Counterpart Vegan: Echo Park's charming plant-based café wants you to exercise your vote, so it's selling "DoNut Be Silent" vegan doughnuts on November 3. Have an "I VOTED" sticker? You can get one for only $1.

Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar: The Marina del Rey Jerry’s Famous Deli lives on as the newly opened Jerry’s Patio Cafe & Bar, and to celebrate Election Day, you can snag a bite befitting the restaurant’s Jewish-deli roots. Drop by between October 24 and November 3 while sporting your “I VOTED” sticker and receive a black-and-white cookie done up with red and blue icing.

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele: Hollywood's tucked-away Neapolitan-style pizza den is making a trip to that lush patio all the more appealing. When you dine in on November 3, show your server that sticker and each voter will receive a free salted chocolate chip cookie "to offset the saltiness of this election cycle."

Line LA: K-town hotel the Line LA is going big with its Election Day deal, especially if you've got a thirst for cocktails as well as democracy. Simply show up with your sticker and get any drink on their menu for $1. Seriously, a $1 cocktail. This offer is good now through November 3, so if you've already voted you can already get to saving.

Long Beach Creamery: One of Long Beach’s most beloved and creative scoop shops is launching a new flavor today in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg—one with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting ACLU of Southern California. Long Beach Creamery’s new Honor Ruth ice cream takes its inspiration from the associate justice’s favorite dessert—frozen lime soufflé—weaving fresh lime curd and lime meringue cookies into a vanilla base. If you stop by with your voting sticker on Election Day, you can even snag a scoop of it for free: They’ll be giving away 100 scoops of the flavor in the downtown Long Beach location, as well as 100 scoops at the Bixby Knolls location, so get there early.

NORMS: Get a sweet BOGO deal from one of L.A.'s most classic diners with proof of your voting. Simply show up to NORMS, dine in and order any entrée on November 3, then get the second one free.

Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood location: If you’ve got a sweet tooth, that iconic doughnut looming over the 405 should do the trick. The essential Randy’s location is giving out a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows up with their “I VOTED” sticker on Election Day while supplies last.

STRFSH or Pop!s Burgers & Shakes: Both SocialEats food halls are giving out free fries on November 3, so whether you’re stopping by the Santa Monica location or the new outpost in Hollywood, you can get a free order of fries with your sticker when you order either a fish sandwich of any variety from the Voltaggio brothers’ STRFSH stand, or when you order a burger from Pop!s.

Tacos Tu Madre: Craving something sweet after fulfilling that civic duty? Chic taqueria Tacos Tu Madre has outposts in West Hollywood, Los Feliz, Larchmont Village and Westwood, and they can all hit the spot with $1 red velvet churros when you procure your voting sticker.

Theía: West Third's stylish new Greek spot offers dolmades, spanikopita, whole fish, rotisserie chicken, grilled octopus and other delectable mezze, meats and seafood, but on November 3 it also offers a freebie: Order any entrée with your voting sticker and get dessert on the house.

Uncle Paulie’s: Pull up to either the DTLA spot or the Beverly Grove location and flash that “I VOTED” sticker when you buy a sandwich and you’ll get a second sandwich for free; this deal’s available on Election Day, but also any day now through November 3 if you’re an early voter.

