Williamstown Beach

Time Out says

This accessible beach features sprawling views across Port Phillip Bay

Just minutes from the local train station and a short drive from the city, this accessible beach is set in the trendy seaside suburb of Williamstown.

The beach is lined by a foreshore reserve complete with gardens, playground and sporting facilities and great picnic spots, while a number of cafés, restaurants and fish and chip shops are nearby along the Esplanade.

The Williamstown Surf Life Saving Club patrols the beach towards its western end in the summer months, which makes it one of the safest spots to swim. Some areas contain rocks, which can be dangerous to those less confident in the water, and strong winds can sometimes create bigger waves to surf or boogie board.

For those who fancy a water-based activity, fishing is available along the eastern pier or at the rocks to access deeper water. There is also a boat ramp nearby at the Williamstown and Newport Anglers Club.

Dogs are permitted on Williamstown Beach, but only during certain times of the year. Plus, Hobsons Bay City Council offers beach wheelchairs, walking frames and matting for people with disabilities and reduced mobility, so that everyone can have some fun in the sun.

After more sand and sea? Here are Melbourne's best beaches.

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Address:
Esplanade
Williamstown
Melbourne
3016
Transport:
Nearby stations: Williamstown Beach; Williamstown
