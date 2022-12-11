Time Out says

The Penny Black may have left some pretty big shoes to fill at 420 Sydney Road, Brunswick when it closed, but luckily for Melburnians, the hospitality stalwarts behind Belles Hot Chicken, Welcome to Thornbury and Welcome to Brunswick, were up for the challenge of filling the space with Brunswick's newest party palace. Enter: Nono.

Managing director of the group Joss Jenner-Leuthart said “420 Sydney Road has hosted some of Brunswick's biggest parties and bands over its 14-year history. We're pumped to keep the legacy alive breathing new life into the original post office building.

"NONO is our take on no-fuss food, drinks and good tunes and entertainment 'til the wee hours. It's an unassuming, unpolished and super unpretentious place to let your hair down and worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”

In terms of food, guests can expect $8 pizzas made from scratch and rolled to order until late, with the likes of a lamb kebab pizza piled high with lamb shoulder, spinach, onion, mozzarella and tzatziki, and even Belle's famous crinkle fries. Drinks are no second thought: start with the North Side Lights made with gin, grapefruit, rosemary and lime, and move on to the Bubba Kush with Alize Blue, Blue Curacao, passionfruit and lime. You can also find more classic drinks, local brews from 4 Pines brewery next door, and even a VB longneck.

Those looking to kick on will be saying yes yes to Nono, with the venue open on Thursdays to Sundays until 2am. The party place will showcase a rotating roster of guest and resident DJs each night, and with a capacity for 950 people, the venue is sure to get a little rowdy.

To celebrate its new residence at 420 Sydney Road, from December 17-18, Nono is celebrating with some blazing deals. Nono will be giving away 420 pizzas and serving up $4.20 house pints for one weekend only. So there is no excuse to say no to Nono this weekend: head to Brunswick between 1pm-1am on Satuday, and 1pm-10pm on Sunday, to cure your munchies with free pizza and cheap beer.

