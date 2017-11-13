Drink a Stomping Grounds brew and help raise funds for Movember

The Movember Foundation has long been championing men’s health awareness. We all know the drill: just as you’re packing away your Halloween decorations you whip out the razor and begin to grow your glorious mo, all while getting your mates to donate a few bucks towards the Movember mo-vement. But sadly not all men are so fortunate as to have been blessed by the beard gods. What happens when your attempts at growing facial hair make you look like a werewolf who got caught halfway through the transformation, instead of the majestic, Gandalf-like growth you imagined? Well fear not follicly impaired brethren, the answer is here.

Independent brewers Stomping Ground have teamed up with the good folks at Movember to create the BeerMo campaign. The concept is pretty simple: order yourself a tall glass of their Gipps St Pale Ale and you’ll be helping to raise $75,000 towards prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health awareness. You don’t even have to leave your local with the Old Bar, Fitzroy Beer Garden, Heartbreaker and Loch and Key all serving up the gold-medal winning brew. And if that’s not enough, there’s even a chance to win a Stomping Ground keg for your next Movember house party.

Aside from raising some money and serving some beer, the focus of the campaign is to kick-start a much-needed conversation amongst men and to ensure they are keeping on top of both their mental and physical health. More and more men feel lost and alone as they try and ‘tough it out’ instead of talking about their problems with friends or healthcare professionals.

So whether you’ve got a mo or have to draw one on to fool your mates (it won’t, by the way) you can help support a great cause by drinking a great beer. Cheers.