Fed Square's River Rink is back this winter

Don't fear the cold, Melbourne – embrace it. Our city is made for the colder months: we've got cosy wine bars on every corner, world-class art exhibitions and theatre, mulled wine at the Queen Vic Winter Night Market, and of course, a beautiful ice skating rink at Fed Square overlooking the Yarra.

After a super-popular season last year, River Rink in Fed Square is back for a month in July.

Photograph: Supplied

Adult tickets start from $22, and if you're a bit shaky on your skates, you can hire a skating aid to lean on as you perfect your skills. Following on from last year, nighttime sessions will also offer food trucks, entertainment and sweet tunes. It's the perfect activity for families, mates or even dates (provided you've had a little bit of practice first!).

This winter, Fed Square isn't stopping at an ice skating rink. Saturday June 24 will mark the winter solstice, which will see Fed Square and the Refugee Council of Australia hosting a 'Festival of Welcome', complete with music performances, art, craft and food stalls and light installations.

In August, the Leempeeyt Weeyn' Indigenous campfire will offer a warm space for a series of workshops, activities and performances – and every Thursday, Fed Square Live will host live music accompanied by hot chocolate, roasted chestnuts and mulled wine.