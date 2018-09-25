The Free Tram Zone will extend to the MCG for the long weekend

If you're getting involved in the footy action this weekend, you can make the most of the long weekend as the Free Tram Zone will be extended to the MCG to get punters to and from the Grand Final Parade and the AFL Footy Festival with ease. The extension will start from Wednesday, September 26 to Grand Final Day on Saturday, September 29.

The extended Free Tram Zone will include stops along Wellington Parade, Jolimont Station, Rod Laver Arena, the MCG and Hisense Arena.

Even if you're not the slightest bit interested in Melbourne's footy frenzy, you can still use the public transport changes to your advantage. On Grand Final Day, there will be 30 extra metropolitan train services taking people around the city and 150 more trams tacked on to the usual Saturday tram schedule. Plus, all tram and train fares will be capped to $6.30 if you're travelling in zones 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday nights. The Night Network will run as normal all long weekend.