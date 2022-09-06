CBD bars and pubs
The Crafty Squire is a big ol' beer barn and that (along with its 24 screens) makes it perfect for Grand Final celebrations. Book in for a table – or a 'Footy Pack' that includes drinks, snacks and a pub meal – here.
Garden State Hotel will open at 10am on Grand Final Day and is offering a $125pp Grand Final Day package, which includes roaming food and bottomless drinks for four hours. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Waterfront bar the Boatbuilders Yard is having a Grand Final Day Party from noon, with handball comps, a barbecue feast and the game played live on a mega-sized outdoor screen. Entry is free, but bookings are essential – snag a spot here.