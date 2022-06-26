Time Out says

It's a bit too cold to hit up one of Melbourne's nudist beaches, but for those keen to bare it all, Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn is hosting a nude screening of boundary-pushing flick Nude Tuesday.

The Kiwi film is an absurdist comedy following a middle-aged couple with marital problems. In an attempt to revive their marriage, they've embarked on a new-age retreat run by sexual healing guru Bjorg (Jemaine Clement), and its ethos involves, you guessed it, a whole lot of nudity. To make this already out-there film even zanier, every line of dialogue is completely improved gibberish.

To ensure that all attendees have a fun and safe time, there are a few ground rules. This should go without saying, but you must arrive to the venue fully clothed. You can disrobe as soon as you've entered the confines of the cinema, and you must bring a towel to sit on. If you need to leave the cinema to top up on food or to use the toilet, you must put your clothes back on. And last but certainly not least, photography is barred.

The nude screening will take place on June 26 at 4pm, and tickets are $23 for adults through the Lido website. For those keen to see the flick but would prefer to remain fully clothed, Lido will be running additional clothed sessions.

Trying to see movies on the dime? Here's how you can score cheap tickets in Melbourne.