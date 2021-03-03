Head back to the bowl for a hot series of live music and comedy

Big things are happening at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl this year, with Arts Centre Melbourne announcing the first acts in its revitalising Live at the Bowl series. From January 2021, dozens of Australia's best bands, solo artists and comedians will take to the huge outdoor stage (it's the largest of its kind in Australia) for socially distanced performances.

During the Live at the Bowl season, audiences will be treated to a stack of performances, artists and events, including Missy Higgins, Hannah Gadsby, Birds of Tokyo, Soju Gang, Ocean Alley, Northeast Party House, Sampa the Great, Emma Donovan, Daryl Braithwaite, Lime Cordiale and Zoë Coombs Marr.

Sidney Myer will also host a number of one-day music festivals, something which locals have been bereft of since March. Beloved day party Piknic Électronik returns for not one, but two dates (and stars the likes of DJ Sunshine and Late Nite Tuff Guy) while Sun Cycle is also coming back for its sophomore iteration, featuring Mildlife and Wax'o Paradiso. Share the Spirit Indigenous music and cultural festival (which in the past has been held at Treasury Gardens) will also take to the Sidney Myer stage during Live at the Bowl.

Live at the Bowl has now announced a second round of shows, and the line-up is just as stellar as the first. New music shows include Archie Roach, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Ruby Fields, Ocean Alley, Skeggs, the Meanies and Synthony – a spectacular homage to dance music as played by DJs and a live orchestra. For those who want to laugh a little (or a lot), comedians such as Cal Wilson, Dave Thornton, Dilruk Jayasinha and Tommy Little are also scheduled to perform.

Over the Moomba long weekend, there's shows by Spiderbait, The Cat Empire, Dan Sultan and more.

As we've reported previously, your return to the bowl will look a little different. Tickets are available in three categories: private decks (for groups of four to six people), stall tables (for groups of two to four) and balcony seats (for groups of one of two).

Food and drink will be available but will be cashless and contactless, with only one person from each deck or table able to go to the bar. Additionally, guests can order snacks from food trucks via the Hungry Hungry platform. It's a safe, contactless (and dare we say, very space age) method to get snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. Ordering and payment is all done via the online platform, and you'll even get a time slot in which to pick up your food (so you don't miss more of the show than you need to).

Tickets for Live at the Bowl shows are available now. Visit the website for the full program.