The multi-platinum pop star behind hits like 'You Broke Me First' is headed Down Under

With more than 3.7 billion streams and counting under her belt, it's clear that Canadian pop songstress Tate McRae's meteoric rise to the top isn't slowing down anytime soon. After completing her North American tour, McRae will be touching down in Australia and New Zealand this July. 

McRae first made waves in 2020 with the release of her single 'You Broke Me First', which went viral on TikTok and is accountable for nearly one-third of McRae's streaming numbers. Since then, McRae has racked up a People's Choice Award, a Billboard Music Award and three iHeart Radio Music Awards, along with touring festivals like Lollapalooza, Firefly, Governor's Ball and more.

The self-titled tour will kick off in Perth on July 14 before heading to Sydney's Enmore Theatre on July 17 and the Forum in Melbourne on July 20. For more information and to buy your tickets, head to the website

Looking for more live music? Here are the best gigs happening in Melbourne this month.

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=TATEMC22&v=FOR&p=EFMC2022812TM
Address:
The Forum
154 Flinders St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.forummelbourne.com.au
03 9299 9860

