Not sure where to begin with this year's massive program? We've rounded up our top picks in the music scene

Every year in October, our city is blessed with the Melbourne Fringe Festival: a three-week celebration of independent art, and especially that which takes risks and embraces the strange and unusual. This year, the festival runs from October 6 to 23 and is jam-packed with an incredible line-up of events, ranging from cabaret and film to comedy shows and art exhibitions.

There's also a whole heap of incredible live gigs and musical performances, and we've rounded up nine of our top picks below to help you plan your sonic journey.