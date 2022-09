From October 6-23, our city will be inundated with independent artists, theatre-makers, comedians, dancers and risk-takers for Melbourne Fringe Festival. Best of all, this bold and gloriously messy celebration of independent art is packed with free events, so catching some of Fringe's top-notch shows can cost you nada.

Check out ten of the best free Melbourne Fringe Festival highlights below – including the return of the glorious Fringe parade and block party. You can also peep the full Melbourne Fringe Festival program, including heaps more free events, to start planning your Fringe adventures. Or, check out the rest of our Melbourne Fringe Festival highlights.