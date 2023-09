From absurdist stand-up to hilarious walking tours, here are the best comedy shows to catch at MFF 2023

There’s no need to wait until the Melbourne International Comedy Festival swings back around to get your fix of all things comical. From walking tours to absurdist stand-up and musical comedies, this year’s Melbourne Fringe Festival (MFF) program has a whole slate of events that'll send you rolling in the aisles.

But with so many shows playing each night of the festival across the city, it's hard to know where to start – but lucky for you, we've wrapped our favourite MFF comedy shows. Check out our hit list below and get booking.

Looking for more Fringe recommendations? Check out the weirdest events happening at the Melbourne Fringe Festival this year.