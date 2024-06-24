Subscribe
A swish, award-winning bathhouse is opening right off Melbourne's Chapel Street

With this new bathhouse's prime location, you could enjoy a relaxing spa session just before hitting bottomless brunch

Liv Condous
Liv Condous
A large indoor pool surrounded by foliage.
Photograph: Supplied
It's no secret that Melburnians love recreational bathing. Whether it be at one of our city's many bathhouses and spas or at world-class hot springs resorts across the state, we love feeling a little luxe and taking a relaxing dip. So as you can imagine, when we heard that Melbourne is gaining another swanky bathhouse, we were very excited. 

The award-winning Soak Bathhouse will be opening its latest iteration in the heart of South Yarra. The bathhouse will offer mineral bathing in huge pools, hot spas, a dry cedarwood sauna, a steam room and cold plunge pools, all nestled amongst lush, leafy greenery. Plus, it'll also include additional wellness treatments like infrared saunas, LED facials and full-body massages. We can feel the tension melting away from our shoulders already. 

The exterior of a building, illuminated from the inside at night.
Photograph: Supplied

Soak has already opened two bathhouses in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, where it was awarded the Best of Queensland Experience award by Tourism Queensland. The Melbourne location will be one of the largest bathhouses yet, spanning 700 square metres, and will begin welcoming bathers in late 2024. A location in Bondi, Sydney is also set to open later this year. 

A large bathing pool, illuminated in the evening.
Photograph: Supplied

Soak Bathhouse owner Niki Dean said with the Melbourne venue located just behind Chapel Street, it will offer a relaxing oasis to escape the busy city. 

"Our goal is to provide a welcoming space where people can come together, relax, and build meaningful connections," says Dean. "Whether it’s a solo visit to unwind after a long day or a social outing with friends, Soak Bathhouse makes wellness easy and offers a versatile environment that caters to various wellness needs." 

To get all the details of when this bougie bathhouse will be opening, keep an eye on the website

