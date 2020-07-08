All of Melbourne’s galleries, cinemas and museums will close under new lockdowns
Many of these venues have been opened for less than a fortnight
On Tuesday, July 7, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announced that all of metropolitan Melbourne (plus Mitchell Shire) would be returning to stage three “stay-at-home” restrictions.
The reintroduction of these restrictions means that Melburnians will once again be primarily confined to their homes – but what it also means is that, yes, the city’s cultural institutions will once again be forced to close only weeks after they reopened.
From Thursday, July 9, all galleries, cinemas (including drive-in cinemas), theatres, live music venues and libraries across Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will be forced to close. Zoos and other outdoor entertainment venues will have to close as well.
Many of Melbourne’s best-loved cultural venues took to social media to express their reactions to the second lockdown order.
Are you included as part of "metropolitan Melbourne"? Find out.
The DHHS has released a map showing cases by suburb.
