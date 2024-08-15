Subscribe
An extended rail trail in regional Victoria is now ready to ride, stretching a whopping 180km

Calling all cycling fanatics: an epic ride in our state's High Country awaits!

Liv Condous
Liv Condous
Bike riding - Bright
Photograph: Ride High CountryRob Blackburn | Bright/Bushfire relief shoot
Head to the Victorian High Country for the ride of your life, with a new mega cycling trail offering biking enthusiasts a memorable journey on two wheels through the heart of our great state. 

The beloved Murray to Mountains Rail Trail has just gained a 32-kilometre extension, turning it into one huge 180-kilometre off-road track. The new section connects two previously separate trails, now creating a continuous route that spans from Wangaratta to Yackandandah via Beechworth in Victoria's northeastern region. It stretches in multiple directions, so you can pick your destination in a choose-your-own-adventure style. 

The upgrades also include nine new bridges and a boardwalk, so riders can enjoy scenic riverside vistas. 

Along the world-class cycling trail, riders can take in picturesque valleys, rolling farmland fields and lakeside views, stopping at quaint regional towns along the way. Plus, there'll soon be art installations to enjoy throughout the ride, too. 

Jump in the car (with a bike rack in tow) and drive three hours out of Melbourne to get to the trail. You can find out more about it here

