Arts Centre Melbourne has postponed its reopening due to tightened restrictions

Just as Victoria was starting to reopen, the state has been dealt a setback. Due to an increase in coronavirus cases, Victoria has tightened its restrictions. Subsequently, Arts Centre Melbourne has postponed its reopening.

Arts Centre Melbourne was due to reopen on Saturday, June 27 with performances like Ghostly Machines and Ali McGregor's Late-Nite Variety-Nite Night. Family activations were going to be installed in the forecourt, plus the Australian Music Vault and the centre’s café Protagonist were to reopen. All of these have now been postponed and will not be reopening on June 27.

Anyone with tickets to affected shows will be contacted to reschedule or be refunded. A new reopening date has not yet been announced, but the Arts Centre Melbourne is continuing with its digital content, including Big Night In with John Foreman.

On the bright side, the NGV and Museums Victoria sites will still be reopening as planned on Saturday, June 27, though there will be restrictions in place and you'll need to book in advance.

The DHHS has released a map showing confirmed cases across Melbourne.

Luna Park is also reopening just in time for the school holidays.

