Beauty salons, tattoo parlours and spas can reopen in Victoria on June 1

June 1 should be a date circled on the calendars of every resident in Victoria. Victorians can holiday overnight, museums and galleries can reopen, and restaurants and cafés can reopen for dine-in service with some restrictions. Plus, on May 24, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews announced that beauty salons will also be added to the list of businesses allowed to reopen on June 1.

But what exactly is included under the banner of “beauty salons” and “personal care”? The Department of Health and Human Services said that from 11.59pm on May 31, beauty therapy, spray tanning, waxing, nail salons, spas, tattoo parlours and massage parlours can now open with up to 20 patrons. The four square metre rule will apply to the publicly accessible parts of the venue (think waiting rooms, receptions, etc) and a distance of 1.5 metres should be maintained between customers. All businesses will be required to take your first name and contact phone number for contact tracing purposes.

Barbers and hairdressers have remained open, but check with your venue about how they’re minimising risks in their salons. Strict hygiene and physical distancing steps have been laid out by the DHHS and can be viewed here.

Sex work venues and services, plus adult entertainment services still remain prohibited.

