Three seaside piers in Melbourne's Port Phillip Bay are getting a major revamp to bring them back to life

These beloved piers have fallen into disrepair, but now they're finally being saved and will reopen soon

In Melbourne, we're lucky to have the best of both worlds – with rolling mountain ranges perfect for hikes and beautiful beaches to enjoy. For those who prefer the seaside, there'll soon be new additions to the shoreline of Port Phillip Bay, with three piers getting a makeover to reopen and return them to their former glory.

Dromana Pier, Hampton Pier and Fisherman's Jetty at the Mornington Harbour were all once popular spots, but after decades of exposure to the elements, they've all been removed or partially closed due to their degrading conditions. But the state government has plans to fix them up, with all three piers due to receive a major revamp in the next 12 to 18 months.

This means Southside residents and visitors alike will have a new way to enjoy these coastal locales, with the new piers perfect for enjoying a seaside stroll, fishing and boating. Plus, local businesses will get a boost when more beachgoers are drawn to the area to check out the new piers, so it's a win-win.

Photograph: Parks Victoria

These attractions have quite the history behind them, too, with the Dromana Pier and Fisherman's Jetty both originally built in the mid-1800s. Dromana Pier is a stunning lookout point for scenic sights across Port Phillip Bay to Melbourne's CBD skyline, but it needs a replacement to continue to provide those panoramic views.

All three old piers are being completely removed to make way for new structures with totally new designs, which will be revealed later this year. Construction is set to be finished on all three sites by late 2025, but the wait for the seaside strolls will be worth it.

