Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Chapel Street is the first major shopping precinct to be permanently pet friendly
News / City Life

Chapel Street is the first major shopping precinct to be permanently pet friendly

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday October 8 2019, 1:39pm

Dog emojis over a photograph of Chapel Street
Photograph: Time Out

There are plenty of neighbourhoods and venues in Melbourne that will welcome your pets, but nowhere is that more apparent than on Chapel Street. The four-kilometre stretch has been officially named as the first major shopping precinct to go permanently pet friendly.

There are currently more than 300 pet-friendly businesses on Chapel, including some of our favourite haunts like Leonard’s House of Love and Hawker Hall. These pet-friendly venues will be easier to find now thanks to “paw on the door” stickers that’ll let those out walking with their dogs (or cats – you do you) if their four-legged friend can come inside.

One-eyed dog wearing a rainbow-coloured jacket inside a building

 

Expect to see a lot more dogs in and around Chapel Street
Photograph: Supplied

 

While most Melburnians are used to seeing the odd dog in the pub beer garden or at a café, on Chapel Street you will now be able to take your dog into salons, fashion boutiques, gyms and a hotel (Quest Chapel Street, in case you’re wondering). 

National health regulations mean animals (excluding assistance animals) can’t enter supermarkets or be within ten metres of food preparation or consumption areas. Pet-friendly Chapel Street businesses will still comply with these restrictions while offering somewhere for people with animals to sit. For the full list of pet-welcoming venues, visit the Chapel Street Precinct website.

These are our favourite Chapel Street eateries.

PS this St Kilda pub serves chicken parmas for dogs.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 150 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse