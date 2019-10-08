Chapel Street is the first major shopping precinct to be permanently pet friendly

There are plenty of neighbourhoods and venues in Melbourne that will welcome your pets, but nowhere is that more apparent than on Chapel Street. The four-kilometre stretch has been officially named as the first major shopping precinct to go permanently pet friendly.

There are currently more than 300 pet-friendly businesses on Chapel, including some of our favourite haunts like Leonard’s House of Love and Hawker Hall. These pet-friendly venues will be easier to find now thanks to “paw on the door” stickers that’ll let those out walking with their dogs (or cats – you do you) if their four-legged friend can come inside.

Photograph: Supplied

While most Melburnians are used to seeing the odd dog in the pub beer garden or at a café, on Chapel Street you will now be able to take your dog into salons, fashion boutiques, gyms and a hotel (Quest Chapel Street, in case you’re wondering).

National health regulations mean animals (excluding assistance animals) can’t enter supermarkets or be within ten metres of food preparation or consumption areas. Pet-friendly Chapel Street businesses will still comply with these restrictions while offering somewhere for people with animals to sit. For the full list of pet-welcoming venues, visit the Chapel Street Precinct website.