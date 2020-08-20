Chin Chin, Kisumé and Hawker Hall are now delivering up to 10km away

For many of us, the five kilometre restriction has severely limited our dining options. And while we’re all about neighbourhood pride, at this stage we’ve worked our way through the menus at most of our favourite local haunts. So we’re pretty psyched that Lucas Restaurants has extended the delivery area for Hawker Hall, Chin Chin and Kisumé, bringing some of the city’s yummiest Asian fare within more people's grasp.

The restaurant group’s in-house delivery service, Lucas Room Service, was previously limited to a four kilometres radius – and still is for Baby Pizza. (Apparently, pies don’t travel as well as dumplings.) But now anyone within ten kilometres of the Richmond, CBD and Windsor restaurants can get standout Thai, Malaysian, Singaporean and Japanese grub – brought to your door for a flat $5 fee.

To sweeten the deal, Lucas is also running a giveaway for the next six weeks, eligible to anyone ordering from Lucas Room Service. Winners will find random prizes hidden in their takeaway or delivery orders, ranging from restaurant vouchers, cookbooks and make-at-home meal kits to an entire case of champagne. (Okay, so that one won’t exactly be hidden between your roti and noodles, but it will definitely still be a surprise!)

Orders can be placed online via Lucas Room Service, with the option to add $2 in support of mental health charity R U OK? (Lucas will match any donations made). And to say thanks to hardworking frontline fighters, healthcare workers get 50 per cent off pickup orders from Chin Chin, Hawker Hall and Baby Pizza. Ain’t that a nice touch?

