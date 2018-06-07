City envy: A museum of ice cream just opened in New York City

We have it pretty good here in Melbourne, what with our secret laneway bars, night markets and weird axe-throwing centres. But sometimes we get seriously jealous of other cities. Case in point: this week we’re crushing hard on our friends in NYC because a museum of ice cream just opened in Manhattan and we’re jealous as hell.

The Museum of Ice Cream brings loads of interactive experiences and rainbow-coloured installations to NYC, including the chance to climb into larger-than-life tubs of ice cream and swim in a pool of pink sprinkles.

It hit New York before in 2016, but this time you can actually buy tubs of ice cream. There are seven flavours to try, including vanillionaire, cherrylicious, chocolate crush and nana banana. The shop will also offer workshops throughout summer, including an event where you can create your own ice cream flavour.

Safe to say we’ve been hit with some pretty serious city envy.