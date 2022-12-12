Eyes to the sky: Here's how to see the Geminid meteor shower this week

It's been a big year for stargazers in Melbourne, with a black moon, a close encounter with Jupiter, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon lighting up our night skies. And now, to help us wrap up 2022, there's one final celestial phenomenon to look forward to: the annual Geminid meteor shower.

While most meteor showers are the result of a comet, the Geminids come from debris shed by 3200 Phaethon, a five-kilometre-wide asteroid that discards matter as it moves past Earth in space. It first appeared in the mid-1800s, but it wasn't considered particularly notable at the time, offering just ten to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. The Geminids have grown considerably in scale over the centuries, today offering upwards of 120 meteors per hour in perfect conditions and often considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, according to NASA.

This year, they'll be visible in Melbourne from December 13 to 16, with a peak occurring at 1.01am AEST on December 15. We don't usually have the best visibility from Melbourne, but this year, we're in luck: you can expect to see up to 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

For more advice on how to see the Geminids, head here.

