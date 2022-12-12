Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A view of the stars of the blue Milky Way with pine trees forest silhouette in the foreground.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Eyes to the sky: Here's how to see the Geminid meteor shower this week

Expect to see around 150 meteors per hour at its peak

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

It's been a big year for stargazers in Melbourne, with a black moon, a close encounter with Jupiter, a total lunar eclipse and a supermoon lighting up our night skies. And now, to help us wrap up 2022, there's one final celestial phenomenon to look forward to: the annual Geminid meteor shower. 

While most meteor showers are the result of a comet, the Geminids come from debris shed by 3200 Phaethon, a five-kilometre-wide asteroid that discards matter as it moves past Earth in space. It first appeared in the mid-1800s, but it wasn't considered particularly notable at the time, offering just ten to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. The Geminids have grown considerably in scale over the centuries, today offering upwards of 120 meteors per hour in perfect conditions and often considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers, according to NASA

This year, they'll be visible in Melbourne from December 13 to 16, with a peak occurring at 1.01am AEST on December 15. We don't usually have the best visibility from Melbourne, but this year, we're in luck: you can expect to see up to 150 meteors per hour at its peak.

For more advice on how to see the Geminids, head here.

After the best stargazing spots? Reconnect with the night sky at these stellar locations across Melbourne.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!