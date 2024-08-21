Five cutesy ways to have a very demure, very mindful time in Melbourne

If you're guilty of being chronically online (welcome, this is a safe space), chances are you're familiar with the words "very demure, very mindful". No idea what we're talking about? It's the latest TikTok trend to sweep social media, and originated from a viral video posted by creator Jools Lebron (@joolieannie).

In the original 38-second clip, Lebron gives guidance on how to do your makeup for work in a – you guessed it – very demure and mindful way. "I don't come to work with a green cut crease," she says, in a tone that's dripping in irony and satire. And because we all love taking a silly little joke and running with it (and also because we've seen enough Charli xcx 'Apple' dances by now), the buzzy phrase has taken over the whole damn internet.

So it feels appropriate to share our very own version; here are five cutesy ways to have a demure and mindful time in Melbourne.

Sip the Mrs Potts cocktail at Bar Clara

When channeling the spirit of Ms Lebron, one does not simply go out for a beer. Oh no – it must be a cocktail, and an eleganza one at that. Head to Bar Clara and order the Mrs Potts. Served in a teapot with accompanying cup and saucer, this tea, cucumber gin, lemon and honey concoction is the definition of a classy beverage. And yes, it comes with a plume of liquid nitrogen fog – but honestly, that just adds another element of mystique.

Do a collage workshop at That Paper Joint

You know what's extremely mindful? Spending three hours cutting out pretty pictures and arranging them into a beautiful collage. This small, intimate space in Brunswick is the ideal setting to get in touch with your inner creative, without having to resort to mess and chaos like in, say, a paint and sip class (leave that for the brat girlies). Bonus points if your collage features a pastel-hued colour palette.

Take high tea at Hopetoun Tea Rooms

What could be more demure than nibbling on finger sandwiches and scones while a certified Tea Master blends you a gorgeous brew? Not much, if you ask us. High tea has long been seen as the epitome of sophistication and tradition, so lean into it by splashing out on a decadent spread at this beloved CBD establishment. And remember: jam before cream, always.

Enjoy a pamper sesh at Sense of Self

It's important to prioritise your health and wellness as a demure and mindful person, so where better to head than Collingwood bathhouse Sense of Self. With Finnish sauna facilities and Gua Sha facials on offer, this is an elevated wellness experience for all those who need a lil pampering. But the best bit? Getting to swan around in a plush robe – it's giving beauty and grace.

Stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens

Being demure means not raising a sweat – so it's vital you maintain an easy walking pace when wandering around the beautifully manicured grounds of Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens. Recently ranked the world's fourth best garden to visit, it's the perfect location to don your chicest activewear and pound the pavement with a pal. Just be sure to take the time to stop and smell the flowers.

