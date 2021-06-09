Melbourne
Bodriggy Brewing Co beer
Photograph: Supplied

Grab a free six-pack of beer courtesy of Bodriggy Brewing Co this Friday

Consider it a post-lockdown gift

By Rushani Epa
The five reasons for us to leave home are about to be axed and just in time for you to claim your free six-pack of beer from the Bodriggy Froff Shop.

Stingrays Upstairs, the sister venue of Abbotsford brewery Bodriggy Brewing Co, has recently launched its own drink called the Stingrays Draught. In celebration, the venue is set to hand out free frothies this Friday, June 11.

The light beer in question is a crisp Kolsch-style ale that's designed for easy drinking with a light malt backbone and subdued floral, stone fruit aroma.

If it's within your 25km bubble, head to the Bodriggy Froff Shop at 245 Johnston St, Abbotsford this Friday, June 11 from 3pm onwards and pick up a free six-pack while stocks last.

Looking for food to go with your beer? Try Jerry Mai's bánh mì with matched Molly Rose Brewing beers this weekend.

