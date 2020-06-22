Grossi Florentino opens a pop-up restaurant in response to restrictions

The fine diner upstairs is still closed but the Grill space has been turned into Comunitá Grossi

Ombra and Cellar Bar are back, and now the pans are being rattled at the Grill once more. But this isn’t the wood-fired Tuscan kitchen of the Beforetime. Rather, this is Comunitá Grossi, a pop-up concept that’s the Grossi family’s answer to this rather trying period.

The idea is a pared back version of their usual restaurant experience, with a focus on reconnecting with the community, even if it is just 20 diners at a time. It’s all the comfort of good Italian cooking, pitched at the level of polish we’ve come to expect from our 2019 Food Award Legends.

The streamlined menu is priced per course: two courses for $55 at lunch or $75 at dinner, three courses for $75 at lunch or $95 at dinner. Then take your pick of antipasti, pastas, mains and desserts. Many of the dishes will be familiar from sister restaurants, from the meatballs and lasagna to the alla diavola roast chicken. If you’re having trouble choosing, you can stave off any ordering remorse by adding an extra course for $20.

While we’re still riding the restriction rollercoaster, there’s no telling how long the pop-up will run for, but we’d recommend getting in while you can. The Grossi takeaway and delivery service has you covered as far as food goes, but sometimes it’s nice not to have to do the dishes afterwards.

Comunitá Grossi is open for lunch and dinner, Tue-Sat. Bookings are recommended and can be made online. The restaurant is located at 80 Bourke St, Melbourne, on the ground floor.

Share the story