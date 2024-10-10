Managed to nab tickets back in May to see the rising pop-rock queen’s first visit to Australia? Good 4 u. Ms Rodrigo has officially arrived Down Under and is ready to rock our socks off for four nights here in Melbourne. The 21-year-old crashed onto the music scene with the ultimate cry-in-your-car ballad 'Driver’s License' and four-time platinum award-winning album Sour. But hey, she was destined for stardom since her Disney Channel days. Since she's sourced local talent in the form of Kiwi singer Benee, Oliva won't be supalonely.

After selling out two shows, the pop queen doubled her Melbourne line-up so Rod Laver Arena will be abustle with Sour fans for days, from October 9-14. Here's what we know so far about Olivia Rodrigo’s Melbourne shows this week.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour Melbourne dates

Olivia Rodrigo takes the Rod Laver Arena stage on October 9, 10, 13 and 14.

How to get to the Melbourne Olivia Rodrigo concert

Even if you've got your driver's license, we reckon taking the train to Richmond Station is by far the easiest way to get to Rod Laver Arena. Alternatively, Jolimont Station and Flinders Street Station are also a short walk from the arena. If you prefer trams, opt for route 70, 48 or 75. More info is available at the venue website.

What time will Olivia Rodrigo come on stage in Melbourne?

Music will kick off at 7.30pm, with Benee as the opening act. We can’t be 100 per cent sure exactly what time Olivia Rodrigo will come on stage, but based on her other Guts Tour shows around the world, she’s due to come on at around 8pm.

What can I bring to the Olivia Rodrigo Melbourne show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour in Melbourne. Here are the main things to remember.



You can bring: a bag that's A4 size or smaller, without studs.



You can’t bring: big cameras, banners or flags larger than 1.6 metres, glass bottles or alcohol.

Find the full conditions of entry here.

Are there any Olivia Rodrigo tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for Olivia Rodrigo tickets has been through the roof, especially given it’s her first time touring Australia since she made it big. General allocation for all dates is currently exhausted, but you can join the waitlist for resale tickets over here.

What’s the full setlist for the Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Tour?

The exact setlist for Olivia Rodrigo’s Melbourne shows is of course subject to change, but here's what she sang on night one:

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn't pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

so american

jealousy, jealousy

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

good 4 u

get him back!

Who will be supporting Olivia Rodrigo in Melbourne?

Fellow indie pop breakout Benee will be singing hits like 'Find an Island' and 'Glitter'.

