Fire up the group chat, because Melbourne’s year of the big name musical girlies just popped off even more! We kicked off 2024 with appearances from her highness Taylor Swift, followed by a recent royal visit from SZA. Just last week Billie Eilish revealed a massive Aussie tour, and now we’re feeling all kinds of ‘deja vu’ thanks to a fresh announcement from pop princess Olivia Rodrigo.

Now is the time to dig your converse out of your wardrobe and your youthful angst up from the depths of your heart, because Olivia Rodrigo is officially bringing her Guts World Tour to Melbourne in spring 2024. Ticket sales start soon and missing out would be a bad idea, right? Here’s all the information you need.

When is Olivia Rodrigo going on her Melbourne, Australia tour 2024?

Olivia Rodrigo will start the Australian leg of her Guts World Tour with two shows in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10. Both shows will take place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena.

When do Olivia Rodrigo tickets go on sale?

General ticket sales start at 1pm local time on Thursday, May 16 via Ticketek. Punters have already noticed there’s a bit of time between Rodrigo’s Melbourne and Sydney shows, so we’ve got our fingers crossed that more dates could be announced.

Is there a presale?

Judging from how wildly popular Ms Rodrigo’s music has become, the fight for tickets is guaranteed to get ‘brutal’. We recommend signing up for presale to avoid ending up in a state of ‘jealousy, jealousy’ towards those who scored tix. Your presale options are the Amex presale from Monday, May 13 at 12pm, the Live Nation presale on Wednesday, May 15 at 1pm, and the My Ticketek presale which starts at the same time as Live Nation.

How much will tickets cost for Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian tour?

Ticket prices haven’t yet been revealed, but we’ll update this story as soon as we know. For reference, London tickets can currently be found starting from $123.

Who is the support for Olivia Rodrigo’s Australian shows?

New Zealand singer-songwriter Benee will be warming up the crowd for Olivia Rodrigo’s Rod Laver Arena shows. She’s best known for her TikTok viral tune ‘Supalonely’.

When else is Olivia Rodrigo playing as part of her 2025 Australian tour?

Rodrigo will also perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18. Currently, those are the only Australian dates she’s announced – sorry to the rest of Oz!

