Timeout

orange moon in black background
Photograph: Luke Tinker

Here's how to see the last total lunar eclipse in Australia until 2025

You won't want to miss this brilliantly coloured blood moon set to take over our skies on Tuesday night

Adena Maier
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Contributor
Adena Maier
If you've been feeling a bit off all day, there's possibly an astronomical explanation: a blood moon eclipse is on the rise. It's set to take over Australian skies on Tuesday, November 8, and has the honour of being the first visible full lunar eclipse of 2022 and the last one Australians will get to see until 2025.

The first full lunar eclipse of the year technically took place in 2022, but it occurred during the daytime, so no one was able to see it. That's what makes Tuesday's event all the more special, and you won't want to miss it. Viewing times vary between states, but if you're in Melbourne, you'll want to be looking up at the sky by 9.16pm. Before the eclipse takes place, you'll also bear witness to a pretty epic moonrise and a crimson and orange-coloured blood moon.

Don't worry about acquiring a telescope; the full majesty of the lunar eclipse will be viewable with the naked eye. However, if you have a pair of binoculars handy, it has been recommended that you keep an eye out for Uranus, which will appear as an uncommonly bright star to the Moon’s upper right. 

So, take yourself to high ground, head to one of Melbourne’s best stargazing locations, and prepare to sit back, relax and take in an intergalactic show for the ages. This one looks cosmically good. 

