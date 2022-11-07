If you've been feeling a bit off all day, there's possibly an astronomical explanation: a blood moon eclipse is on the rise. It's set to take over Australian skies on Tuesday, November 8, and has the honour of being the first visible full lunar eclipse of 2022 and the last one Australians will get to see until 2025.

The first full lunar eclipse of the year technically took place in 2022, but it occurred during the daytime, so no one was able to see it. That's what makes Tuesday's event all the more special, and you won't want to miss it. Viewing times vary between states, but if you're in Melbourne, you'll want to be looking up at the sky by 9.16pm. Before the eclipse takes place, you'll also bear witness to a pretty epic moonrise and a crimson and orange-coloured blood moon.

Don't worry about acquiring a telescope; the full majesty of the lunar eclipse will be viewable with the naked eye. However, if you have a pair of binoculars handy, it has been recommended that you keep an eye out for Uranus, which will appear as an uncommonly bright star to the Moon’s upper right.

So, take yourself to high ground, head to one of Melbourne’s best stargazing locations, and prepare to sit back, relax and take in an intergalactic show for the ages. This one looks cosmically good.