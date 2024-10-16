How to get tickets to Rüfus Du Sol’s 2025 Melbourne Tour: tickets, prices, and presale

Grammy Award-winning electronic trio Rüfüs Du Sol has made great strides since forming in Sydney more than 10 years ago. Over the decade, the group has experimented with widely varied sonic textures, amassing a huge global following along the way. From the light and ethereal Atlas (2013), the house-inflected and synth-y Bloom (2016), the darker and more melodic Solace (2018) and the hypnotic and trancey Surrender (2021), it's easy to see how the group's diverse influences have propelled them from Australia to the world stage.

Now, Rüfüs Du Sol is returning Down Under to celebrate the release of its fifth studio album Inhale / Exhale, with several immersive shows planned across Australia in 2025 including a massive Melbourne arena show. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets.

When and where is Rüfus Du Sol playing in Melbourne in 2025?

Rüfus Du Sol is sharing the love with five concerts in the group's homeland, including one at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 13.

Where else is Rüfus Du Sol touring in Australia?

Other Australian dates are as follows:

When do Rüfus Du Sol Melbourne tickets go on sale?

The battle for tickets officially begins at 10am local time on Thursday, October 24 via this link.

Is there a Rüfus Du Sol presale?

Isn’t there always? Mastercard cardholders will have access to a special Aussie presale, kicking off at 10am local time on Tuesday, October 22.

How much are tickets to Rüfus Du Sol’s Melbourne show?

Ticket prices are still under wraps, but we’ll update this page as more details become available. General admission tickets for Rüfus Du Sol’s 2021 concert were $136, so we anticipate they'll be above the $150 mark this time around.

Who is the support act for Rüfus Du Sol in Melbourne?

British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis will bring the funk and electronic beats to town as the support act for all five Australian shows, including Melbourne.

