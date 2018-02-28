  • News
Huxtaburger is serving glitter fries this Friday

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Wednesday February 28 2018, 10:35am

For one day only, the burger boffins at Huxtaburger will be putting away the salt and topping their fries with something decidedly more sparkly.

To celebrate the rainbow party that is Mardi GrasHuxtaburger is adding pink and gold glittery shaker fries to their menu this Friday March 2. Aptly named FRY-GAY, the glitzy fries cost $2 and are completely edible, by the way. 

Melbourne might miss out on Mardi Gras but with these fries you’ll still be able to show support to the LGBTQIA community with all proceeds from FRY-GAY sales being donated to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The only question that remains is what does glitter taste like? Our guess is unicorn hopes and dreams, but you’ll have to head to Huxtaburger Collingwood or Huxtaburger Prahran to find out for real.  

NB: the image has been dramatised for effect, but if you are what you eat then these fries will surely make you more #extra.

