Is Taylor Swift bringing her Eras Tour to Melbourne? Here's everything we know

Are all our wildest dreams about to come true? That's the question on the lips of every Aussie Swiftie, with rumours spreading that Tay Tay may be about to announce she's bringing her epic Eras Tour to Australia. To say we're ready for it would be an understatement.

And it's all thanks to one viral screenshot. The internet is currently abuzz after celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi shared a (as yet unconfirmed) tweet that seemed to suggest T-Swizzle had locked in dates to perform at the MCG. Conveniently, the leaked screenshot is anonymous, meaning that we should probably exercise a healthy degree of caution when it comes to trusting it as a complete fact, but people seem to believe that these pop-culture demigods have come through in the past when it comes to predicting things like this.

But that's not all. This rumour has been compounded with another leaked screenshot. This time, the team over at the Shameless Podcast posted an anonymous comment from someone on their Instagram stories on Saturday that read; “Hush hush I work at the MCG and dates have been booked in for Taylor…” As seen in the Daily Mail, radio queen Chrissie Swan reposted the image, adding more fuel to the glittery fire.

This second piece of evidence is backed up with a third. Much like when everyone was wondering if Beyoncé would be coming Down Under due to Ticketek releasing a legit-looking waitlist called ‘Beyoncé in Australia’, Taylor Swift has now got herself one too. This fact is making everyone ask if the authorities know something that we don't. The answer? Very possibly.

And while we don't know anything for sure right now, it's not stopping us from getting excited. With the Eras Tour currently in full swing in the US, the three-hour, 44-song setlist is no longer a well-kept secret. And let's just say we need to calm down, because it features hit after hit – we're talking 'Cruel Summer' and 'The Man' from Lover, 'You Belong With Me' and 'Love Story' from Fearless, 'Shake it Off' and 'Style' from 1989 and 'Anti-Hero' and 'Lavender Haze' from her latest album Midnights.

One thing's for sure though: if she doesn't visit, there's gonna be some bad blood. Watch this (blank) space for more info.

