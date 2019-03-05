Melbourne is getting a New York-style basement bar from the Everleigh crew

They just took out our 2019 Bar of the Year Award, as well as the gong for Best Cocktail Bar, and now the team behind the Everleigh, Michael and Zara Madrusan, are prepping to launch their third bar (Heartbreaker is their second baby) in a CBD basement in May.

Bar Margaux is going to be sliding into Lonsdale Street, channelling everything Madrusan and his sister learned while bartending in New York. They're going for that classic, NYC-brasserie-by-way-of-Paris vibe that people seek out at famous venues like Schiller’s, Pastis and Balthazar.

Expect white subway tiles, deep red banquettes, a zinc bar top and chequered flooring to complete the illusion that you're in the Big Apple.

They're squeezing 80 seats into the subterranean space, which will include a bar, dining room and private lounge for fancy groups of up to ten, but the best news of all for night owls is the news that there will be a supper menu that runs until 5am. In between there will be a focus on Champagne, lighter style aperitifs, half-sized Martinis and Manhattans for mid-week sipping and natural wines that bear a distinct French accent.

Bar Margaux will open in May 2019 at Basement level, 111Lonsdale Street, Melbourne 3000. Sun-Thu 4pm-3am; Fri, Sat 4pm-5am.

