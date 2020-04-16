MTC is inviting Melburnians to recreate this theatrically themed cake at home

You can’t see a play right now, but you can recreate one through the delicious medium of cake. Melbourne Theatre Company has released a video tutorial showing you how to bake an intricately decorated three-tiered cake inspired by the company’s first three shows of the year: Home, I’m Darling, Torch the Place and Emerald City.

The tutorial (and cake) come courtesy of MTC company manager Leah Milburn-Clark who was a contestant on Masterchef season 11. Baking the cakes is only half the challenge: you’ll then have to decorate each tier to resemble a teapot, piano and a delicately beaded curtain.

We’re not exactly sure how much overlap there is between bakers and theatre lovers, so this could very well turn out like an episode of Nailed It. Regardless of the accuracy of your baked reproduction, MTC is inviting you to share your creations with them online via the hashtag #MTCNow.

The recipe and tutorial will be available via MTC online portal MTC Now (which also features behind-the-scenes tours, interviews, quizzes and recommendations from the team).