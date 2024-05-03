Need a helping hand? American Express is giving away thousands of dollars to support small restaurants in Melbourne

Formerly available only in Sydney, the major credit card company has just expanded its program to include Melbourne

There's no denying it: the last few years have been a challenging chapter for Melbourne's dining scene. While a number of exciting new openings suggest our city's slowly making inroads at recovering from its post-lockdown slump, restaurant closures are frequent and there's no question that many of our hospo heroes are doing it tough. We can only imagine how smaller operators and family-run businesses must feel in the face of such unpredictability.

But luckily, we come to you today with some jolly good news! American Express – the lords behind those silver cards – is giving away ten grants of $21,500 to restaurants in both Sydney and Melbourne. The grant is intended to be a helping hand during an economically challenging time, allowing you to invest where it's needed most to improve and grow your business.

Run in partnership with the International Downtown Association (IDA) Foundation and supported by Mainstreet Australia, to date the program has provided $240,000 in financial support to Sydney restaurants, and it’s now being extended to Melbourne for the first time.

Photograph: Supplied / American Express

Robert Tedesco, Vice President of Global Merchant Network Services for American Express Australia and New Zealand, said: “Small independently run restaurants are at the heart of our communities and local economies. Many are struggling with the fallout of cost-of-living pressures and need support.

“We’re lucky to have one of the best dining scenes in the world and we want to see it remain vibrant. The majority of small restaurants are family operated, so these grants will help venues keep growing and serving their communities, while protecting their legacy for future generations.”

So, the important stuff: All small independent restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne are encouraged to apply here, with applications now open. Applications close on Friday, May 31. Good luck!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: