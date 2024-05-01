Her name's Suzie Q and here's everything we know about her so far

Whether you've spent the day trawling Chapel Street's best shops for treasures or hopping between some of the area's best bars with friends, there's no denying this has to be one of the most legendary strips in Melbourne. Now there's another exciting new spot set to open in Prahran this June, the latest big venture from the Mamas Dining Group (Hochi Mama, Straight Outta Saigon, Kiss and Tell).

Christened Suzie Q, the contemporary Cantonese restaurant will span two levels as a nostalgic ode to the underground nightlife scene in the '80s. While details are still scant at this stage, the group has revealed that the menu will be influenced by retro Chinese-American culture, with a focus on fusion fare and eccentric cocktails.

Mitchell and Eades (the team behind such glam spaces as Beverly and Grill Americano) will spearhead the design of Suzie Q's look and fitout, paying homage to classic Chinese restaurant aesthetics with fun contemporary touches. It's set to be a two-level venue comprising an ambient dining room at ground level and a private mezzanine for functions and events.

Though official photography hasn't yet been released, the dining group has shared several renders of what Suzie Q might look like when it opens next month.

Image render: Supplied / Mamas Dining Group

On the food front, head chef Michael Stolley will laser in on classic Cantonese-style dishes, but with Mamas' signature modern spin. A Feed Me menu option is promised, too, which will include two small plates, two large plates and one side to share between a pair. Possible future date night idea? We'll stay tuned for more details – in the meantime, watch this space or visit the website.

Suzie Q is set to open this June at 247 Chapel Street, Prahran.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: