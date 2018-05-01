Support the Sacred Heart Mission just by eating out

Sacred Heart Mission's Dine with Heart is back for its fourth year and is bringing together restaurants, bars and cafes all across Melbourne to raise money for its meals program. The meals program provides daily, free, hot meals to those experiencing homelessness and social isolation, as well as connecting them to people who can offer ongoing support. The latest census report revealed an 11 per cent rise in homelessness in Victoria and a 14 per cent rise across Australia, proving that this campaign is more important than ever. Remarkably enough, it only costs the Mission $4 to produce a hot meal for one person, meaning the cost of a coffee could make a world of difference for someone in need.

Participating venues include Anada, St Ali, Babu Ji and Uncle, among many others. Venues are offering experiences such as masterclasses, cocktail parties, fundraising dinners as well as direct donations from the cost of a dish throughout the month of May. This year, Dine with Heart is aiming to raise $150,000, and you could be contributing to that number without even knowing it simply by eating or drinking at a participating venue. Want to help Sacred Heart Mission reach its goal even faster? You can also just donate directly via the website.