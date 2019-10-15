Sydney's most famous burger joint Mary's is opening in Melbourne

You've heard of Mary's, the rowdy, rock 'n' roll dive bar that's home to Sydney's most famous burger. Even if you haven't been to Sydney in the last 10 years, you've probably heard of these burgers. If you recall, Mary's even briefly supplied Fancy Free with a menu while it had a home on Little Collins Street.

But lo and behold, we Melburnians are finally getting our own Mary's.

It's opening on Franklin Street on November 11, complete with the self-proclaimed 'fat delights' of the original, Newtown menu of fried chook, the Mary's burger, cheeseburger, mushroom burger and mash with gravy.

There will also be a few vegan items (think bean-based patties, dairy-free cheese and vegan gravy) and Melbourne-specific dishes to keep our offering a little more diverse than the Sydney original. Add to that a 100-plus strong wine list put together by Mary's group sommelier Caitlyn Rees, and we're just about ready for our next big hangover.

In keeping with Mary's slash-and-slay aesthetic, expect to sit under a huge, custom-built, wrought iron chandelier with 24,000 dead roses (rescued from damaged stock) suspended from its arms, surrounded by 139 of your closest friends.

Will we be getting the famous Bloody Mary garnished with crispy bacon and torched American cheese? We're just going to have to wait to find out.

Mary's Melbourne will open on November 11 at 167 Franklin Street, Melbourne, 3000.

