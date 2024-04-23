Cutting-edge Grammy-winning singer-songwriter SZA is officially on Aussie soil, and fans across Oz are playing her S.O.S album on repeat to prepare for her upcoming Melbourne shows. The genre-spanning powerhouse – whose musical style combines elements of R’n’B, hip-hop, soul, and chill electronica – announced the initial dates for the Australian leg of her S.O.S Tour back in February. She was set to take over Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for two consecutive nights, but after the first two shows sold out in moments, SZA added an additional show in early May.

So, why are SZA fans so hungry to see this musician perform live? We chatted to Sydney-based fan Ava, who saw SZA back in 2018, and they told us: "She was everything." Aside from the chance to sing along to hit songs like 'Kill Bill' and 'I Hate U' with a whole stadium of people, Ava explained that SZA creates a space that is really special for the queer community, and "especially for sapphics and POC folks who don't often feel represented in those spaces". Slay.

Here's what we know so far about SZA's upcoming Melbourne shows.

When is SZA’s S.O.S Tour in Melbourne?

SZA will take to the stage at Rod Laver Arena (after previously hitting up Brisbane for two nights and Sydney for four nights) on Monday, April 29, Tuesday, April 30 and Thursday, May 2. These three Melbourne shows are the last stop on her tour Down Under.

What time will SZA come on stage in Melbourne?

Rod Laver Arena is yet to confirm what time gates will open, but we do know that the concerts have an official start time of 7pm each night. Californian R&B curator Sir will be the opening act, but we don’t yet know exactly what time SZA will grace us with her presence.

What can I bring to the SZA Melbourne show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to SZA’s S.O.S Tour in Melbourne. Here are the key things to remember.

You can bring:

A bag that’s A4 size or smaller.

You can’t bring:

Alcohol, tripods, professional cameras, glass, hard containers, bikes and more. Read the conditions of entry for more details.

Are there any SZA Melbourne tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for SZA tickets has been through the roof. So much so, that the star added additional dates for both her Melbourne and Sydney stops. General allocation for all dates is currently exhausted, but you can join the waitlist for resale tickets over here.

What’s the full setlist for the SZA S.O.S tour?

The exact setlist for SZA’s Melbourne shows hasn’t been confirmed, but based on her recent Auckland shows, we can expect the setlist to look a little like this:

Seek & Destroy

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless

Ghost in the Machine

Used

Bag Lady

Blind

Shirt

All the Stars

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Low

Supermodel

Special

Open Arms

Nobody Gets Me

Saturn

Normal Girl

Kiss Me More

Love Language

Snooze

I Hate U

Kill Bill

The Weekend

Rich Baby Daddy

Good Days

Who will be supporting SZA in Melbourne?

Californian R&B curator SiR will be joining SZA on the line-up – get ready to groove.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: