Whether you're a Melbourne local or have only visited our fair city, you'll know that it offers an immeasurable number of exciting things to do. From dazzling theatre shows and bar crawls between world-class watering holes to incredible exhibitions and rollicking live music gigs – it's pretty hard to be bored in Melbourne.

But apparently, some people disagree, because three major Melbourne sites have been listed among the top 100 boring attractions in the world. And it's safe to say, we've got some pretty strong opinions about this.

Gaming platform Solitaired conducted a study to determine which tourist locations across the globe were the dullest. They analysed millions of Google reviews of more than 3,000 popular tourist spots from 71 countries and detected keywords related to boredom that were used in a negative context. The number of reviews from unimpressed visitors were compared to the number of total reviews each site had, to determine a "boredom score".

So which local attractions were included on the list? The Legoland Discovery Centre in Chadstone was ranked the 24th most boring attraction in the world – clearly, a few negative reviewers have never witnessed the pure joy and excitement of a Lego-obsessed kid getting to see the epic Mini Melbourne, a small-scale model of our city made from more than 1.5 million tiny bricks. Their loss, we say.

The Immigration Museum landed at number 52 on the list, which we find truly baffling. The museum's latest exhibition, Joy, is so far from boring, and is filled with colour, nostalgia and even a ginormous toy bunny. If you find that tedious, we hate to say it, but you might not be very fun at parties.

Sadly, a true Melbourne icon also made an appearance. The treasured Luna Park came in at number 80, and we can't take the disrespect. If you visit a theme park and deem it dull, you need to try harder. These disgruntled visitors clearly don't appreciate the landmark's history: it's been open since 1912 and is the oldest theme park in Australia. And most importantly, it's the setting of one of the best Kath and Kim episodes ever.

