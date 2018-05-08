The Builders Arms Hotel is throwing another wild wine party

Handmade is back for its fifth year and will bring 50 of Australia's most exciting wine producers and distributors to the Builders Arms Hotel for a whole day. The pub will be transformed into a multi-room tasting train where you'll be able to sample a range of minimal-intervention wines from all over the world while rubbing shoulders with industry legends, novices and everyone in between. No need to feel intimidated.

Expect to sample the wares of Patrick Sullivan, Steve Crawford (Frederick Stevenson), Jordy Kay (Chèvre), Andy Joy (Pyren Estate), David Mackintosh (Arfion), Timo Mayer, Pat Underwood (Little Reddie), Andrew Guard, Sue Dyson and Roger McShane (Living Wines), AJ Hoadley (La Violetta), Troy Jones and Ben Payton (Payton & Jones), Dane Johns (Momento Mori) and Rhen Dodd (Ephemera).

Food, as always, is as important as the wine. Cutler and Co's head chef, Chris Watson, will be assuming his alter-ego and operating 'Wats-on the BBQ' from the courtyard and cooking up meats from Meatsmith. Hector's Deli will be upstairs stacking up those slutty sangas, and the bar will be running a line of special bar snacks designed for one-handed eating so you won't have to put that wine glass down.

If past years are anything to go by, you'll do well to buy your tickets now. They're guaranteed to sell out soon.