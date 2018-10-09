The newly crowned world's best bartender is from Melbourne

Orlando Marzo from Lûmé has just won the biggest accolade in the bartending business, taking home the gong as the Global Bartender of the Year in the World Class competition for 2018. How much of a big deal is that? Well, he had to best a cool 10,000 bartenders to nab the top spot, and the last time an Aussie came home with the crown it was Tim Philips from Bulletin Place in Sydney in 2013.

The whole competition takes months, and then it all plays out in a series of finals over four days, featuring the mad mixing skills of the 56 frontrunners. The competition was held in Berlin and Marzo is now its tenth winner, joining some illustrious hall of famers.

We always knew Melbourne was king when it came to Australia's bar scene, and now it's been confirmed. So if you want a drink made by the world's best bartender, Lume is the place to head this summer.

