There are two kinds of people in this world: those who like to flirt with horror up close and those who'd rather get their fix of the frights from the screen only.

If you're one of those maniacal types who belongs to the former category (seriously, what's wrong with you?), then there's an event you'll want to pop into your calendar asap. Well, if you dare. From October 25 to 26, the Shady Lady in Fitzroy will be unveiling the 'Possessed Wine Bar', a unique wine tasting experience from Aussie wine brand 19 Crimes that features actual possessed items.

The spine-tingling adventure that awaits is so unsettling that participants will need to sign a waiver to enter. Along with tarot card readers, ouija boards at each table, themed DJs and creepy decor, the curated, museum-like experience will feature the apparently possessed items displayed in Perspex boxes with accompanying plaques detailing their history (shudder).

Photograph: Supplied / 19 Crimes

Whether you're keen to check it out for the spooks and entertainment or you'd simply like to sample 19 Crimes' limited edition range of wines (plus cocktails) at this bizarre pop-up, one thing's for sure. This writer ain't going anywhere near that stuff!

On the other hand, 19 Crimes' spokesperson Nick Powell invites guests to embrace their darker curiosities. “Halloween used to be about trick-or-treating, however, now more than ever, adults are embracing the nostalgia and horror themes with their friends instead. 19 Crimes has long been a rebellious brand, so we’ve welcomed the chance to break the rules and create a bar that truly brings our ethos to life."

As a special conclusion to the spooky festivities, the venue will undergo a formal saging ceremony conducted by a practicing witch to ensure that only good spirits linger before the bar reverts back to its OG form.

The Possessed Wine Bar will be open for walk-in guests from 6pm to 1am on both nights from October 25 to October 26. For those eager to explore the world of the eerie through vino alone, 19 Crimes wine is available at bottle shops across the nation.

