This restaurant is making a gnocchi dish with 29 cheeses

We have had pizza with 150 kinds of cheese, so it's time for gnocchi to step up to the plate. From January 2 to 15, South Melbourne Italian restaurant Cucinetta is dishing up a gnocchi dish made with a whopping 29 kinds of cheese.

It's a collaboration with the incredible That's Amore Cheese, so you know the cheese is going to be of the absolute best quality.

OK, so what are the cheeses? They are: fior di latte, buffalo mozzarella, burrata, scamorza bianca, caciotta, pepper caciotta, chilli caciotta, truffle caciotta, ricotta delicata, ricotta salata, mascarpone, squacquerone, buffalo bocconcini, buffalo ricotta, buffalo caciotta, buffalo mozzarella (smoked), smoked bocconcini, smoked scamorza, smoked caciocavallo, diavoletto, secret of the forest. drunken buffalo, lavato, panettone, panettone with truffle, caciocavallo, bufalotto, blue cheese and formaggio di vacca.

Each dish will set you back $29.90.