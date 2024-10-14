Top chefs crowned this Melbourne culinary star a winner at the S Pellegrino Young Chef Competition

The heat was on last week in Melbourne! Ten of Australia and New Zealand’s most promising young chefs under 30 put their skills to the test in an intense cook-off in Southbank as part of the S Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition. For those in the industry, this global contest is a pretty big deal!

Some of Australia's hottest culinary talents comprised the judging panel, including Brigitte Hafner, Josh Niland, Rosheen Kaul, Brent Savage and Shane Delia, who were there on the day to assess the competitors' techniques and taste-test their final works.

KyongHo (Daniel) Choi was ultimately crowned as the Pacific Finalist. Congrats to Daniel! With a dish that pays homage to his Korean-Irish roots, "Bacon and Cabbage or Pork and Kimchi”, the young talent wowed the industry with his creativity and ambition.

Currently honing his skills at Omnia in South Yarra under chef Stepen Naim, Daniel has now earned a coveted spot in the competition’s Grand Finale, which will be held in Milan in 2025. He’ll receive guidance from mentor Josh Niland, the celebrated chef and owner of Sydney’s Saint Peter.

“It has been an absolute honour to cook for such an esteemed panel of judges today. This has been my first competition and so to qualify for the regional finals and compete with a group of such talented chefs has been an incredible experience in itself,” Daniel commented.

Photograph: Tommy Debenham

Daniel was officially awarded at a star-studded gala dinner at the Lume on October 9, hosted by journalist and Masterchef Australia judge Sofia Levin.

"It was such a joy to host tonight’s gala dinner because I scored a front row seat to legendary chefs celebrating up-and-coming young talent," Sofia shared with Time Out. "It was a magical event, people hung around for ages afterwards just chatting. I think it says a lot about San Pellegrino — sure, it’s a beverage company, but their initiatives foster connection and creativity among the hospitality community.”

“Something I have noticed is an increasing desire to put a piece of oneself on the plate," said Sofia of tomorrow's talent. "Many young chefs are exploring their identities in the context of wherever it is they find themselves cooking; food becomes a conduit between where they’ve come from and what they dare to dream.”

Alongside Daniel, several other rising stars received accolades. Joshua Ross from New Zealand snagged both the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award and the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award with his stunning dish featuring wild venison, artichoke, and smoked deer milk puree. Siriporn Boonsin from NSW also shined, taking home the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award with her creation, "Assiette from the Sea."

The S Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is involved in 70 countries around the globe and connects passionate young chefs with industry leaders, in order to foster a vibrant community that champions creativity and innovation in gastronomy.

As the excitement builds towards the Grand Finale in Milan, stay tuned at the website.

