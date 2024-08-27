Ever heard of Myrrhee? If that's a no, never fear – only five per cent of Aussies are familiar with the picturesque region in Victoria's High Country. But we reckon that's all about to change now that it's landed a top ten spot on Airbnb’s new Tiny Town Guide, which spotlights 50 pocket-sized destinations perfect for your next local getaway.

The guide was inspired by recent YouGov research that revealed almost 80 per cent of Australians are eager to explore a regional town they’ve never visited before. To make the list, towns had to be within a road trip’s reach from a major city and have a population of less than 3,000.

Snagging the number one spot is Maclean – aka the self-proclaimed “Scottish town of Australia” – which is set on the banks of the Clarence River in NSW’s Northern Rivers region. Home to just 2,778 residents, it offers a charming blend of history, culture and tartan flair. Almost 75 per cent of Aussies have never heard of it, despite playing host to the Maclean Highland Gathering since 1893.

Photograph: Visit Victoria/Rob Blackburn

Maclean was the most recognisable among Airbnb’s top ten tiny towns, but other small settlements spotlighted include Scamander in Tasmania, Monto in Queensland, York in Western Australia and our very own Myrrhee, which is the most under-the-radar with only 5 per cent of Aussies knowing about it.

Myrrhee is home to rolling hills dotted with vineyards, an abundance of unique accommodation options and farm gates offering fresh local produce. The key attractions include Dal Zotto Wines (pop in for a tasting – the prosecco is excellent!), Brookfield Maze and Powers Lookout, which offers spectacular views across the King Valley. Just a three-hour drive from Melbourne, it's the ultimate destination for a cheeky weekender.

Here are the top ten tiny towns in Australia:

Maclean, NSW Scamander, TAS Monto, QLD York, WA Myrrhee, VIC Taranna, TAS Bremer Bay, WA Lake Bennett, NT Glen Alice, NSW Tumby Bay, SA

You can check out Airbnb’s full list of the 50 top tiny towns here.

