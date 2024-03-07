Victorian Daylight Saving is coming to an end – here's everything you need to know

While we’re willing to argue that March is one of the best months of the year in Melbourne, unfortunately summer is officially over. And although the weather doesn’t seem to be changing much yet, the darker days are approaching – with Daylight Saving coming to an end next month for Victoria and other states of Australia. Here's a handy guide that answers all your Daylight Saving Victoria questions...

When does Daylight Saving end in Victoria?

In about a month's time, in the very early hours of Sunday, April 7, clocks will shift back an hour. The bad news: No more sunny times at the end of the day. The good news: You’ll get an extra-long sleep in that Sunday morning. Here’s hoping that the sunshine we've had in March so far will continue into April, and we can make the most of the lighter mornings.

Do we lose an hour or gain an hour when Victoria Daylight Saving ends?

If you also still can’t quite wrap your head around which direction time moves, then join the club. When Daylight Savings ends, our clocks will jump backwards, meaning we will gain an hour. However, what we gain in time we will pay for with shorter evenings – meaning the sun will set an hour earlier each evening.

Do I turn the clock back or forward when Victoria Daylight Saving ends?

Look, as long as your smartphone and computer are connected to the internet, it will change automatically, so you can check it to figure out what time to change your analogue clocks and watches to. But, to help you get your head around it, clocks need to move back by one hour when you wake up on Sunday, April 7.

What date do I change my clock on when Victoria Daylight Saving ends?

The change happens in the very early hours of Sunday, April 7 – so by the time you wake up on that Sunday, it'll be an hour earlier than usual. You'll have gained an hour and clocks need to be moved back by one hour. Got it?

Which states have Daylight Saving?

Along with Victoria, the other states and territories that observe Daylight Savings include the ACT, NSW, Tasmania, South Australia and Norfolk Island. Think of it this way – the majority of the south. Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory do not change their clocks throughout the year, so they don't need to change their clocks back when Daylight Saving ends.

When does Victoria Daylight Saving start again?

It won't be too long before Daylight Saving makes it's shining return to Melbourne – in spring, on October 6, 2024, clocks will "spring" forward an hour and you’ll lose that hour you gained. That’s your call to action to dust off your beach umbrella for the 2024–2025 season (though here’s hoping the looming La Niña holds off).

RECOMMENDED:



Before they wrap up – check out these outdoor cinemas seeing out the 2024 season

Take a dip while it's still warm at one of the best places to swim in Melbourne

Enjoy the last of the lighter evenings at one of Melbourne’s best rooftop bars