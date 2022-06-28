The Bellarine Peninsula is the lesser-known western cousin of the Mornington Peninsula, but it offers the same calibre of drinking, dining and gorgeous beaches. And while both are around the same distance by car from the Melbourne CBD (around an hour and a half), one thing that sets the Bellarine apart is its accessibility by ferry. Port Phillip Ferries takes off daily from the Docklands, and the journey only takes 70 minutes, making it an easy destination for those without a car.

Not sure what to do when you get there? To ensure you have a great holiday, we've rounded up our top picks for where to eat, drink and stay and play in the region.

Check out our travel guide to the Mornington Peninsula while you're at it.