You can see millions of illuminated cherry blossoms after-dark at this special spring event

Many of us know and love the CherryHill Blossom Festival, where millions of buds bloom into beautiful flowers on countless rows of cherry trees, making for a truly stunning sight. Now, the festival is unveiling a new way to appreciate and enjoy the blossoms, with its inaugural after-dark event this spring.

Photograph: Supplied

At Blossom by Light, the cherry blossoms will be transformed into a mesmerising display of light and colour underneath the night sky of the Yarra Valley. The event is sure to be a unique experience for lovers of the pretty plant, enhancing the beauty of the blooms in a different way. The lighting design is by the same team behind beloved glowing events Lightscape and Puffing Billy's Train of Lights, so you know it's going to be magical.

Photograph: Neisha Breen

Visitors can arrive by sunset to kick back on the lush lawns and enjoy a picnic, cherry-themed drinks or dinner from one of the on-site food trucks. At sundown, the two-and-a-half hour-long light show will illuminate the orchard.

The spectacle will be on show from September 20 to 29 at the CherryHill orchard in Wandin East, located about an hour's drive from Melbourne's CBD. Tickets are now available to buy on the website.

